NSW students return to school full-time

By AAP Newswire

NSW Minister for Transport and Roads Andrew Constance

Hundreds of extra transport staff including security and marshalling officers will be out across NSW from Monday as students return to public schools full-time and more people return to work.

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance said the officers will be monitoring social distancing on public transport.

"It's a real challenge," Mr Constance said on Sunday.

"Transport is the high-risk area. It's the area where people can crowd and congregate."

Transport NSW chief executive Howard Collins urged commuters to avoid peak hour travel and continue working from home if possible.

Return to the classroom full-time comes two months after COVID-19 restrictions forced around 800,000 children to study remotely.

Some independent and Catholic schools will also return full-time on Monday while others are working towards a June 1 return date.

Meanwhile, beauty salons in NSW will be able to open for business in one week as the state government further eases COVID-19 restrictions.

"A big day for women in our community, a big day for everybody in the community - beauty salons are open, tanning salons, nail salons, waxing salons - how good is this Sunday?," NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

Beauty salons will be allowed to begin treatments from June 1 but strict new rules will apply.

Before reopening, businesses will require a COVID-19 safe plan which includes removing books and magazines from waiting areas, stepping up hygiene protocols and keeping a record of attendance.

No more than 10 clients will be allowed inside salons at any one time and four square metres of space must be allowed per person.

It comes as NSW on Sunday recorded one new coronavirus case - a returned traveller from the United Kingdom - from more than 6800 tests.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet on Sunday announced zoos, reptile parks and aquariums would also be re-opening from June 1.

Extra safety measures will be in place including enhanced cleaning and limited visitor numbers so that four square metres of space is allowed per person.

The Berejiklian government also announced a $50 million package to support art and cultural organisations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds will be delivered in two stages, with the first stage to support not-for-profit art and cultural organisations to hibernate temporarily with the second stage to help them restart operations in the coming months.

