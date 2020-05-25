National

PM’s full support behind candidate Kotvojs

By AAP Newswire

Liberal candidate for the seat of Eden-Monaro Fiona Kotvojs.

Fiona Kotvojs has the full support of Prime Minster Scott Morrison after winning preselection as the Liberal candidate for the vacant federal seat of Eden-Monaro.

Dr Kotvojs, a former teacher, scientist and small business operator from Dignams Creek, won preselection on Saturday night over defence department official Mark Schweikert.

She has been given a second chance to have a crack at federal politics after narrowly losing to Labor's Mike Kelly a year ago in the federal election.

Mr Kelly stood down from the seat earlier this month due to health reasons.

A date hasn't been set for the by-election but it is expected in late June or early July.

"Dr Kotvojs has experience and qualifications that people would spend a lifetime aspiring to, let alone achieving. This is exactly what Eden-Monaro needs right now," Mr Morrison told reporters in Murrumbateman, in the seat of Eden-Monaro on Sunday.

"This is someone who knows how to get things done.

"I'm so pleased that she received that overwhelming endorsement of our local party members."

He said she now wanted to lead the way back for the people of Eden-Monaro from drought, bushfires and the coronavirus as their representative.

Dr Kotvojs said it was an honour to stand in the seat again.

"My community is who I am," she said.

"It has formed me and as a consequence of that, I give back to the community and I see that as critically important."

She will go up against Labor's Kristy McBain, the former Bega mayor, who hit the campaign trail earlier this month.

The by-election sparked tension between NSW government frontbenchers John Barilaro and Andrew Constance, before both coalition MPs pulled out of the race.

Mr Constance - the Liberal transport minister - withdrew only 24 hours after seeking preselection when a newspaper front page revealed Mr Barilaro had used a crude word to describe him to colleagues.

Mr Barilaro - the state Nationals leader and deputy premier - had previously announced he wouldn't be contesting the seat.

