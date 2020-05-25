National

Severe storms hit large part of WA

By AAP Newswire

Black Swans on the South Perth foreshore ahead of stormy weather. - AAP

A large part of Western Australia is expected to be lashed by a severe storm for a second day.

The wild weather is a result of remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Mangga combining with a cold front and trough.

The Bureau of Meteorology says it is a "rare event" because so many areas of the state are being affected.

Residents have been warned to unplug electrical appliances, avoid using landline phones if there is lightning, and stay away from windows.

Motorists are warned to watch for hazards and to not drive into water of unknown depth and current.

Peak wave heights of more than eight metres are predicted for the southwest on Monday, causing significant beach erosion.

But winds are expected to ease during Monday.

Western Power says thousands of properties have experienced storm outages.

