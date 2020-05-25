National

Adelaide gets new Catholic archbishop

By AAP Newswire

Newly appointed Archbishop of Adelaide Patrick O'Regan - AAP

The new Catholic Archbishop of Adelaide, Patrick O'Regan, is set to be officially installed at a special service in St Francis Xavier's Cathedral.

The ceremony will be conducted on Monday by Apostolic Administrator Bishop Greg O'Kelly with only a small number of representatives of the Adelaide Archdiocese present because of COVID-19 restrictions.

It would normally attract more than 2000 people including priests and bishops from around Australia.

Archbishop O'Regan was appointed by Pope Francis to take charge of the Adelaide Archdiocese in March following the resignation of Archbishop Philip Wilson in July 2018.

Archbishop Wilson had earlier been convicted in NSW of covering up child sex abuse by a pedophile priest in the Hunter region.

But later the same year he had his conviction overturned on appeal.

Archbishop O'Regan arrived in Adelaide on May 5 and spent two weeks in isolation because of the coronavirus restrictions.

Originally from Bathurst, he was ordained in 1983 and consecrated as Bishop of Sale in 2015.

He will be the ninth archbishop of the Adelaide Archdiocese.

