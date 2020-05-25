Qld men in court over fatal balcony fall

National

By AAP Newswire

Three men are expected to face court over a teenager's fatal fall from the fourth storey of a Gold Coast building on the weekend.

The men, aged 18, 20 and 22, have been charged with murdering 19-year-old Brisbane man Cian English.

Police say Mr English was trying to escape being robbed at knifepoint when he fell.

Officers were called to the foot of the View Avenue building at Surfers Paradise about 3.15am on Saturday after a passer-by found the teenager's body.

Police then found a group of teens in one of the units above. Four were semi-conscious after taking prescription drugs which police believe were stolen from Gold Coast chemist shops last week.

Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said on Sunday that police allege three men tried to rob Mr English and a friend at knifepoint.

"During the course of that the victim has attempted to escape and has gone over the balcony and died," Det Supt Smith said.

The two groups of people were staying in separate units in the Surfers Paradise building.

Mr English's family issued a statement on Sunday asking for privacy.

"Our family is devastated by this tragedy and respectfully ask for privacy as the police investigation into the circumstances continues," the statement said.

The three men have each been charged with one count of murder and two counts of armed robbery.

The 18-year-old is expected to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court and the other two men in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

Earlier on Saturday night two 16-year-old boys believed to be from the same group were arrested between View Avenue and the Esplanade for allegedly possessing prescription drugs.

