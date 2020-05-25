National

Bushfires hearing starts with scientists

By AAP Newswire

Bushfire near Tahmoor, NSW

Scientists will be the first witnesses as the national bushfires royal commission's hearings start with a focus on climate change.

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements begins a two-week hearing in Canberra on Monday, which will be conducted electronically due to coronavirus restrictions.

The hearing will begin by looking at the changing global climate and natural disaster risk.

Scientists from the Bureau of Meteorology, CSIRO and Geoscience Australia will give evidence about climate trends and the key drivers of natural hazards such as bushfires, cyclones and floods.

There will also be a panel of experts talking about extreme weather events and natural disaster risk.

The hearing will also feature a number of direct accounts from people affected by the devastating 2019-20 bushfires.

A woman who lost her home in the fires around Tumbarumba in NSW has given pre-recorded evidence that will be played during Monday's hearing.

In addition to climate change, the royal commission's first hearing will focus on the impact of the 2019-20 bushfires and the Commonwealth's responsibilities when it comes to natural disaster arrangements.

The 'Black Summer' bushfires killed 33 people, destroyed more than 3000 homes and burnt about 12 million hectares across Australia.

