National

Firefighters battle multiple WA bushfires

By AAP Newswire

Fire threat in WA - AAP

1 of 1

Lives and homes are no longer in danger from three separate bushfires in Western Australia after firefighters managed to bring the blazes under control.

A watch and act alert was downgraded to an advice level for the southern part of Waggrakine in the City of Greater Geraldton, in WA's Mid West region.

"The fire is contained and under control. Rain in the area has assisted firefighters," the Department of Fire and Emergency Services said.

Some roads have been closed and there is low visibility due to smoke and a dust storm, so motorists are urged to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully.

The fire was reported on Sunday morning but the cause is unknown. It has burnt two hectares.

Meanwhile, an advice alert is current for people north-east of Jarrahdale, about 45km south-east of Perth, after previously being at a watch and act warning.

"Although there is no immediate danger, you need to be aware and keep up to date in case the situation changes," DFES warns.

The stationary blaze, which started on Sunday as a result of an illegal campfire, has burnt 60 hectares but is now contained and controlled.

A third blaze in the eastern part of Treeby in the City of Cockburn, in Perth's southern suburbs, also remains at an advice alert level after earlier reaching the watch and act stage.

The fire, which was reported in the early hours of Sunday morning, has burnt four hectares.

The bushfires come as a large part the state is also battling fierce storms.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton man jailed for stealing firearms from cousin’s farm

A Shepparton man who stole firearms and other property worth $6500 from his cousin’s farm has been jailed for 18 months. Craig Ramage, 48, was sentenced on Wednesday, May 20 in Melbourne’s County Court for the offending, which occurred at his...

Liz Mellino
News

Students head back to school

Tomorrow 10 students will pack their lunches, grab their school bags and head to Ardmona Primary School for the first time in two months. They will be among thousands of students across Victoria returning to campus with Prep to Year 2 and years 11...

Jessica Ball
News

Shepparton Sorry Day goes online

Shepparton’s Sorry Day commemoration will be streamed online because of COVID-19 restrictions instead of the usual public ceremony held at Monash Park. Shepparton Region Reconciliation Group co-convenor Dierdre Robertson said although people could...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

National

SA borders to open based on other states

Premier Steven Marshall says South Australia will open its borders when other jurisdictions record no new cases or community transmission.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

AAP Newswire
National

New footage shows last-known thylacine

Footage believed to be the final recording of the last-known Tasmanian tiger has been released by the National Film and Sound Archives.

AAP Newswire