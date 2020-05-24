National

Record-breaking cold snap hits Qld

By AAP Newswire

Women take selfies on Brisbane's coldenst May day in 40 years - AAP

1 of 1

Brisbane has recorded its lowest daytime May temperature in almost a century.

The city reached a maximum of 15.1C on Saturday - not far off the 15C lowest recorded in 1922.

Much of Queensland was affected by the weekend's record-breaking cold snap.

And lower-than-average temperatures will continue for a few days, although it will be a "touch warmer" than on the weekend, Kimba Wong from The Bureau of Meteorology said.

Ms Wong says records for the lowest maximum May temperature were broken in more than 20 locations across the state.

Rockhampton's maximum was a chilly 12.2 - lower than the previous May 1978 record of 14.8C.

One of the lowest maximum temperatures recorded in the state was 11.5C in Charters Towers.

Ms Wong said the cold temperatures on Saturday were caused by a thick cloud band over eastern parts of the state, combined with a cold air mass moving in from the south.

"The cloud band has moved off, but we still have the cold air mass over us which is why it's still reasonably fresh," she said.

With cold temperatures and clear sky to continue over the next few days frost is likely, especially in southern and central inland parts of the state.

"This is early in the season," Ms Wong said.

Latest articles

Machinery & Products

Speedtiller gives fuel for thought when sowing

FOLLOWING THE devastating fires over summer and a long period of drought many dairy farmers are now working towards pasture improvement or establishment, which starts with better soil health and structure. Not often can you buy the one machine that...

Dairy News
Machinery & Products

Faster feeding — and more efficient too with the McIntosh’s Multi 4 Bale Feeder

MCINTOSH’S MULTI 4 Bale Feeder has been in the market for more than five years and is proving itself to be a great purchase by many happy farmers. CLAAS Harvest Centre Echuca’s Brendan Caffery said they were receiving great feedback from...

Dairy News
Machinery & Products

Two-month window for asset write-off

WITH MANY farmers looking to take advantage of the increased instant asset write-off threshold, O’Connors has implemented some key strategies to ensure maximum availability for every farm, regardless of requirement. The farm machinery dealer...

Dairy News

MOST POPULAR

National

SA borders to open based on other states

Premier Steven Marshall says South Australia will open its borders when other jurisdictions record no new cases or community transmission.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

AAP Newswire
National

New footage shows last-known thylacine

Footage believed to be the final recording of the last-known Tasmanian tiger has been released by the National Film and Sound Archives.

AAP Newswire