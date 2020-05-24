National

Qld records one new COVID-19 case

By AAP Newswire

One new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Queensland, bringing the number of active cases in the state to 14.

It means 1061 Queenslanders have caught the virus over the course of the pandemic, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

More than 173,800 tests have been conducted in the state.

The government on Sunday announced a $51.3 million recovery assistance package to help local sports clubs.

It comes as small groups are expected to be able to play community sport from June 13.

Queensland students from Year 2 to Year 10 will return to classrooms on Monday, after five weeks of home-based learning due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The staged end to learning at home began in Queensland on May 11 when kindy, prep, Year 1, Year 11 and Year 12 students returned to school.

