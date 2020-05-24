Vic new normal set at 20 person limit

Victorians will be allowed to have twenty people in their homes and overnight stays in hotels will be permitted from next month as a swathe of coronavirus restrictions are eased.

Ahead of Victoria's return to school on Tuesday, Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Sunday a staged loosening of restrictions from June 1.

The start of winter will see gatherings of up to 20 people in homes as well as outdoors and in a lifeline for the tourism industry overnight stays in hotels will be permitted, and campgrounds will be open, but not their communal facilities like kitchens or bathrooms.

The lucky number twenty will also mark the number of people allowed at weddings, while up to 50 people will be able to attend funerals.

The same number of people, 20, will be able to visit libraries and other community facilities, entertainment and cultural venues, as well as beauty and personal care services.

Mr Andrews said the government would look to further relax measures from June 22, but urged Victorians to continue working from home at least until July.

"If we have literally hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people returning to office blocks, pressing lift buttons, sharing the kitchen [...] It is the greatest risk to a second wave," he told reporters.

"If we have everybody returning to business as usual in those indoor workplaces then we will just see this virus spread and all of our good work will be frittered away."

Victoria recorded two new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the state's tally to 1603.

A man in his 60s from Victoria was the latest Australian to die of coronavirus. His death brought the state's death toll to 19 on Saturday, and the national toll to 102.

There have been 180 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission.

Low community transmission rates would allow reopening gyms for up to 20 people by June 22.

It will also pave the way to expand the number of people allowed in venues like restaurants, cafes, galleries and museums to 50 people.

Cinemas and theatres will also be allowed to reopen by June 22 as will Victortian ski resorts.