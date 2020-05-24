National

Vic new normal set at 20 person limit

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews - AAP

1 of 1

Victorians will be allowed to have twenty people in their homes and overnight stays in hotels will be permitted from next month as a swathe of coronavirus restrictions are eased.

Ahead of Victoria's return to school on Tuesday, Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Sunday a staged loosening of restrictions from June 1.

The start of winter will see gatherings of up to 20 people in homes as well as outdoors and in a lifeline for the tourism industry overnight stays in hotels will be permitted, and campgrounds will be open, but not their communal facilities like kitchens or bathrooms.

The lucky number twenty will also mark the number of people allowed at weddings, while up to 50 people will be able to attend funerals.

The same number of people, 20, will be able to visit libraries and other community facilities, entertainment and cultural venues, as well as beauty and personal care services.

Mr Andrews said the government would look to further relax measures from June 22, but urged Victorians to continue working from home at least until July.

"If we have literally hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people returning to office blocks, pressing lift buttons, sharing the kitchen [...] It is the greatest risk to a second wave," he told reporters.

"If we have everybody returning to business as usual in those indoor workplaces then we will just see this virus spread and all of our good work will be frittered away."

Victoria recorded two new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the state's tally to 1603.

A man in his 60s from Victoria was the latest Australian to die of coronavirus. His death brought the state's death toll to 19 on Saturday, and the national toll to 102.

There have been 180 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission.

Low community transmission rates would allow reopening gyms for up to 20 people by June 22.

It will also pave the way to expand the number of people allowed in venues like restaurants, cafes, galleries and museums to 50 people.

Cinemas and theatres will also be allowed to reopen by June 22 as will Victortian ski resorts.

Latest articles

News

VCE exam timeframe sooner than expected

BECAUSE students have gone back to school earlier than expected, Victorian Certificate of Education (VCE) examinations will start in early November. Minister for Education James Merlino announced VCE exams will begin in the week commencing November...

Alex Gretgrix
News

Echuca and Kyabram to get Kmart Hub stores

WESFARMERS is cutting back on it’s struggling Target business, confirming it will close a number of stores across the country. The retailing conglomerate will shut up to 75 Target stores and convert another 92 to Kmart stores in a massive...

Alex Gretgrix
News

Former Echuca man believed dead, coroner finds

A CORONER has found that a former Echuca man who went missing almost six years ago died at that time. According to ACM, the 44-year-old Aboriginal man was living in Swan Hill on September 4, 2014, when his cousin spoke to him in the early afternoon...

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

National

SA borders to open based on other states

Premier Steven Marshall says South Australia will open its borders when other jurisdictions record no new cases or community transmission.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic official regrets tweet distraction

A Victorian deputy chief health officer says she regrets the distraction she caused by likening coronavirus to Captain Cook’s arrival in Australia.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

AAP Newswire