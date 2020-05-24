National

Labor questions approach to virus probe

By AAP Newswire

Labor Senator for South Australia Penny Wong

While Labor supported the Morrison government's push for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus, opposition frontbencher Penny Wong says it should have sought wider support before announcing the move.

China initially lashed out at Australia's stance for an inquiry before accepting an European Union-led investigation, but has since slapped a tariff on Australian barley imports and blocked some beef imports.

"If I were the foreign minister I probably would have tried to get some support before I announced (an inquiry). I think that would have been sensible," Senator Wong told ABC television on Sunday.

