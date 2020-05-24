NSW records three more COVID-19 cases

Young people are being urged to remember they're not invincible as the NSW government prepares for a further easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says people in the 20 to 39 age bracket form almost 40 per cent of the state's coronavirus cases.

"As we're freeing up our restrictions, particularly around clubs and hotels and so on, we need a very powerful message and reminder to the fact that these young people who may think they are invincible are actually not," Mr Hazzard told reporters on Saturday.

"They can have no symptoms, or they can have very mild symptoms, and they can transfer those symptoms to people who are extremely vulnerable."

The state government previously announced that from June, up to 50 people will be allowed in restaurants, pubs and cafes.

Regional travel restrictions will also ease while museums, galleries and libraries will also be allowed to open.

Mr Hazzard on Saturday said further steps to ease COVID-19 restrictions were "imminent".

On beauty therapy services, he said the government was conscious of the fact they were "very close contact" and had to make sure "the safety aspects are built in to a COVID-safe plan".

His comments came after NSW confirmed a further three coronavirus cases, from 8995 tests.

All were overseas acquired - two from Pakistan and one from the USA - and were already in hotel quarantine.

Of the state's total 3086 cases, 2653 have recovered.