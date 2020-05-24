National

Police investigate Gold Coast balcony fall

By AAP Newswire

An investigation is ongoing after a teenager fell to his death from a Gold Coast apartment and four more were found semi-conscious inside after taking prescription drugs.

Officers were called to the foot of the View Avenue building about 3am Saturday after a member of the public discovered the body of the 19-year-old man.

Police then found a group of teens in one of the units above.

Four were taken to Robina Hospital in a stable condition. Some remained there on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier that night two 16-year-old boys believed to be from the same group were arrested between View Avenue and the Esplanade for allegedly possessing prescription drugs.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing.

