Aust Post asks for coronavirus letters

By AAP Newswire

Australians are being invited to record their coronavirus experiences for future generations in a new campaign by the country's postal service.

Australia Post says its important to mark this moment in the nation's history, as the past few months have had an extraordinary impact on families, communities and our way of life.

It's created a 'national letterbox' for people to write a letter describing how the COVID-19 pandemic affected them.

The project is in conjunction with the National Archives, which will keep some of the Dear Australia letters for posterity.

