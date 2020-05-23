Vic records another COVID-19 death

Victoria has confirmed another death from coronavirus, with a man in his 60s dying in hospital.

Authorities haven't revealed how the man contracted the virus, citing his family's request for privacy.

His death brings the national toll to 102, and the state toll to 19.

Victoria recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, taking the total number in the state to 1602.

Nine patients are currently in hospital, including three in intensive care.

The new cases are not so far believed to be linked to outbreaks at Cedar Meats, Fawkner McDonalds or aged care facilities, but investigations are still underway.

"It may be that (Saturday's new) cases are linked to some of these outbreaks - these results often come in quite late at night and so it does require quite a bit of investigating sometimes to link back into other outbreaks or known cases," deputy chief health officer Annaliese van Diemen said on Saturday.

Four of the new patients are returned travellers in hotel quarantine and three were identified through community testing.

Given the community transmissions, authorities maintain anyone with even mild symptoms should get tested for coronavirus.

Dr van Diemen said the state remained on track for pubs, restaurants and cafes to open to limited numbers from June 1, but decisions regarding public spaces including playgrounds will be made when the time is right.

Schools are set to re-open for Prep to Year 2 and Year 11 and 12 students from Tuesday.

Final year students have been reassured that they will find out their results before the end of this year so that plans for 2021 can proceed.

The government confirmed on Friday that Victorian Certificate of Education exams would conclude by early December, only two weeks later than the pre-pandemic date.