National

Feds left red faced after JobKeeper error

By AAP Newswire

CENTRELINK QUEUES BRISBANE - AAP

1 of 1

The federal government has been left red faced after a reporting error resulted in the cost of its wage subsidy program being slashed by $60 billion.

Treasury and the tax office have revised the cost of the JobKeeper wage subsidy program down to $70 billion from $130 billion.

A "significant" error was made by about 1000 businesses when reporting the number of employees estimated to receive help.

The program is now forecast to help 3.5 million employees instead of 6.5 million.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg argues it's a positive result because the recovery bill has reduced, putting less stress on the budget.

"This revision by Treasury is not an invitation to go and spend more. All the money that the government is spending during the coronavirus period is borrowed money," he told the ABC.

The government continues to resist pressure from Labor to extend the program, with shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers saying the coalition is deliberately leaving workers behind.

"This kind of serious economic incompetence is a threat to jobs, the economy and the recovery," he said.

There were 15 new cases across the country on Friday, with the number of active cases rising to just over 500.

The national death toll stands at 101.

Chief nursing and midwifery officer Alison McMillan says it's important for Australians not to drop the ball as restrictions ease.

In NSW up to 50 people able to dine in restaurants, pubs and cafes from June 1 - well above the limits in other states and territories.

In South Australia all cafes and restaurants can serve up to 10 patrons indoors and as well as 10 outdoors.

Victoria announced its Year 11 and 12 students will begin exams in early November and have their results by the end of the year, as schools prepare to reopen next week.

In Tasmania Years 11 and 12 plus kindergarten to Year 6 are set to return to classrooms from Monday.

Queensland's intention to keep its borders closed until September has prompted a possible legal challenge, with One Nation leader Pauline Hanson saying it's unconstitutional to restrict the movement of people if it harms the economy.

Queensland billionaire Clive Palmer is also planning a legal challenge over border closures, but he wants to face off with Western Australia after he was refused entry to the state.

Latest articles

Sport

Longwood laying the foundation for future success

Mick Galvin was not born yesterday. He knows wins might be hard to come by for Longwood in the Kyabram District League this season – as they have been for a while.

Tyler Maher
Sport

Australian Sports Foundation launches national campaign for community sport

Community sport is heading into a crisis the Australian Sports Foundation has warned. The sports charity launched a national campaign to help determine the impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on community sports clubs. The campaign is based on...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Mathoura happy flying in stealth mode

Mathoura could very well be the sleeper club of the season, and that suits senior coach Darcy Robinson just fine.

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

National

SA borders to open based on other states

Premier Steven Marshall says South Australia will open its borders when other jurisdictions record no new cases or community transmission.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic official regrets tweet distraction

A Victorian deputy chief health officer says she regrets the distraction she caused by likening coronavirus to Captain Cook’s arrival in Australia.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW eases virus rules to 50-person limit

The NSW government has eased more COVID-19 restrictions with up to 50 people allowed to dine in restaurants and cafes from June 1.

AAP Newswire