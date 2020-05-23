National

Sydney shop crash driver to face court

By AAP Newswire

A car that crashed into Sydney's Hijab House - AAP

The driver of a station wagon that crashed into a Sydney hijab shop, injuring 14 people, has charged with driving furiously in a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and a host a traffic infringements.

The 51-year-old man was taken to Liverpool Hospital on Thursday night after the crash and underwent mandatory testing before being taken to Bankstown Police Station.

He was interviewed by officers from the crash investigation unit and later released.

But following further inquiries, the man was re-arrested at a home on Wangee Road, Greenacre, about 1pm on Friday, police said in a statement.

He has been charged with driving furiously in a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, reckless driving, negligent driving, proceed through red traffic light, and failing to notify authorities of a change of residential address.

The man was also charged with driving recklessly and not giving his details to another driver in relation to an unrelated traffic incident at Lakemba on January 14.

He has been refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

The crash at Greenacre happened about 3.10pm on Thursday.

At least two people inside the shop suffered broken bones.

Police said 14 people, including a 13-year-old girl, were treated at the scene.

They were taken to different hospitals with a range of injuries, none of them life-threatening.

Most of the injured were women aged between 18 and 36.

Police on Thursday said there was no indication the crash was terror-related.

