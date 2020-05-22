National

Ex-PM’s daughter settles $4m estate claim

By AAP Newswire

Bob Hawke and his daughter Rosslyn Dillon (file image) - AAP

A $4 million claim on Bob Hawke's estate made by the former prime minister's daughter has been resolved out of court.

Rosslyn Dillon, in an affidavit as part of the legal claim on Mr Hawke's estate, alleged she was sexually assaulted by the late Victorian Labor MLC Bill Landeryou in the 1980s.

The 59-year-old claimed her father instructed her not to speak to police about the assaults as it could affect his political trajectory and she remained "haunted" by the incidents.

Court records show the matter was resolved out of court on Thursday, with the judge considering settlement documents on Friday.

Mr Hawke's second wife Blanche d'Alpuget, who was reportedly left the lion's share of the former Labor leader's fortune, reportedly wouldn't comment on the confidential settlement.

"I'm not well at the moment, I'm being treated for cancer," she told The Australian on Friday.

"I'm just focusing on my health now."

Ms d'Alpuget's lawyer, Michael Henley, declined to comment when contacted by AAP.

The case came before the family provisions list in the NSW Supreme Court in February for directions before the matter was ordered to private mediation.

