National

Minister paints a target on Wesfarmers

By AAP Newswire

The Target store logo - AAP

Nationals deputy leader David Littleproud has called for a consumer boycott after Wesfarmers announced the closure or conversion of up to 167 Target outlets.

Target Country has been hardest hit by the decision, with 50 to be axed and 52 set to become small-format Kmart shops.

Wesfarmers will also convert 10 to 40 Targets to Kmarts and close between 10 and 25 of its large format outlets.

In a withering spray at the corporate sector, Mr Littleproud accused major companies of turning their backs on regional Australia.

"It just goes to show they don't give a rat's about us," he told reporters in Toowoomba.

"Australians should vote with their wallets and not go near them."

He said corporations should be showing social conscience during the coronavirus crisis.

"They make a lot of money. They make billions out of Australians," Mr Littleproud said.

"If they want to turn their back on the most vulnerable, it just goes to show that corporate Australia has lost its way morally."

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said shunning businesses could hurt workers.

"I'm not sure what a boycott of Wesfarmers means except people not going into stores and further job losses," he told reporters in Sydney.

"I am not sure what Mr Littleproud's comments would result in and how that would be constructive."

Mr Littleproud signalled he would escalate his boycott calls if shops closed in his electorate.

"I'll be saying to everyone don't shop at these stores," he said.

"Go and shop at those outlets that are prepared to support not just metropolitan Australians but regional Australians."

The agriculture minister also pointed the finger at supermarkets and telcos for hurting regional communities.

