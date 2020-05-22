National

Australia seeks exemption to UK quarantine

By AAP Newswire

Australians flying into the United Kingdom could be excused from spending 14 days in quarantine.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham discussed the exemption with his British counterpart this week.

Australia argues its success in bringing the disease under control at home makes it a low-risk country abroad.

Several UK cabinet ministers support the idea but others do not want to complicate the system.

The belated UK coronavirus quarantine regime is expected to start next month.

"We welcome any recognition that Australia has led the world in the successful containment of COVID-19, which clearly means that travellers coming from Australia would pose a low risk to the rest of the world," Senator Birmingham told AAP on Friday.

"However, transmission from overseas continues to present a risk to Australia's ongoing suppression of COVID-19 and restrictions on travel in and out of Australia will remain for the foreseeable future."

Australia has since March effectively banned international travel and forced all incoming passengers to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine.

