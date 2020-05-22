Vic virus increase, schools set to return

Victorian year 11 and 12 students will begin exams in early November and have their results by the end of the year.

The state government has revealed details of how next week's return to school will look, amid an increase in coronavirus cases.

Victoria has recorded another 12 coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the state's total to 1593.

Five of the new cases are related to an outbreak at Cedar Meats in Melbourne's west, bringing the number of cases linked to the abattoir to 111.

Four returned travellers in hotel quarantine also tested positive, while two other new cases were detected through the community screening program.

Another case remains under investigation.

About 93 coronavirus cases in Victoria remain active, with 10 people in hospital, including five in intensive care.

Even with the new cases, the government says it is safe for students and teachers to return to the classroom, following six weeks of online learning.

Education Minister James Merlino on Friday outlined the exam timetable year 11 and 12 students, ending weeks of uncertainty.

The Victorian certificate of education exams will start November 9 and finish by December 2, meaning students will have their Australian tertiary admission rank this year and university offers at the same time as students across the country.

During the height of the pandemic in the state, there were concerns students wouldn't receive their ATAR before 2021.

"This provides much-needed certainty for our year 12 students who have done it tough this year and their families," Mr Merlino told reporters on Friday.

"They can celebrate finalising their year 12 before the end of the year, enjoy the summer break and then plan for their futures.

"It will mean no disadvantage for Victorian students in terms of university and other pathways."

The revised dates are about two weeks later than the original, pre-pandemic completion date.

"When you think about the disruption to the world and to all our students this year as a result of COVID-19 that's an outstanding outcome," Mr Merlino said.

As of Friday, 10,000 school staff had been tested for COVID-19 and all had been cleared of the deadly virus.

There are about 80,000 teachers registered across the state.

SAFE, STAGGERED RETURN TO SCHOOL:

*From May 26: Prep, grade one, grade two, specialist, VCE and VCAL students will return to on-site learning

*From June 9: All remaining students from years three to 10 to return

*Immunocompromised students can keep learning from home, vulnerable staff not required to be on-campus

*Up to $45 million will be spent on enhanced cleaning at government schools

*Staggered drop-off and pick-up times, staggered break times to minimise risk

CLASS OF 2020 TO FINISH IN 2020:

*The general achievement test will be held on September 9

*Exams to begin November 9, finish December 2

*Students to receive ATAR score before the end of 2020.