National

Vic virus increase, schools set to return

By AAP Newswire

Victorian education minister James Merlino. - AAP

1 of 1

Victorian year 11 and 12 students will begin exams in early November and have their results by the end of the year.

The state government has revealed details of how next week's return to school will look, amid an increase in coronavirus cases.

Victoria has recorded another 12 coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the state's total to 1593.

Five of the new cases are related to an outbreak at Cedar Meats in Melbourne's west, bringing the number of cases linked to the abattoir to 111.

Four returned travellers in hotel quarantine also tested positive, while two other new cases were detected through the community screening program.

Another case remains under investigation.

About 93 coronavirus cases in Victoria remain active, with 10 people in hospital, including five in intensive care.

Even with the new cases, the government says it is safe for students and teachers to return to the classroom, following six weeks of online learning.

Education Minister James Merlino on Friday outlined the exam timetable year 11 and 12 students, ending weeks of uncertainty.

The Victorian certificate of education exams will start November 9 and finish by December 2, meaning students will have their Australian tertiary admission rank this year and university offers at the same time as students across the country.

During the height of the pandemic in the state, there were concerns students wouldn't receive their ATAR before 2021.

"This provides much-needed certainty for our year 12 students who have done it tough this year and their families," Mr Merlino told reporters on Friday.

"They can celebrate finalising their year 12 before the end of the year, enjoy the summer break and then plan for their futures.

"It will mean no disadvantage for Victorian students in terms of university and other pathways."

The revised dates are about two weeks later than the original, pre-pandemic completion date.

"When you think about the disruption to the world and to all our students this year as a result of COVID-19 that's an outstanding outcome," Mr Merlino said.

As of Friday, 10,000 school staff had been tested for COVID-19 and all had been cleared of the deadly virus.

There are about 80,000 teachers registered across the state.

SAFE, STAGGERED RETURN TO SCHOOL:

*From May 26: Prep, grade one, grade two, specialist, VCE and VCAL students will return to on-site learning

*From June 9: All remaining students from years three to 10 to return

*Immunocompromised students can keep learning from home, vulnerable staff not required to be on-campus

*Up to $45 million will be spent on enhanced cleaning at government schools

*Staggered drop-off and pick-up times, staggered break times to minimise risk

CLASS OF 2020 TO FINISH IN 2020:

*The general achievement test will be held on September 9

*Exams to begin November 9, finish December 2

*Students to receive ATAR score before the end of 2020.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Niccanova warms up for Stradbroke Hcp bid

Talented Niccanova will take the final step to a belated Group One start when he runs in the Group Two Victory Stakes at Eagle Farm.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Milwaukee to bounce back in Straight Six

Mike Moroney is looking to Milwaukee overturning last year’s defeat in the Listed Straight Six when the gelding lines up in the sprint at Flemington.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Costa takes giant steps to Gunsynd Classic

Trainer Michael Costa is looking forward to his lightly raced gelding Supergiant taking on quality three-year-olds in the Gunsynd Classic at Eagle Farm.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic top cop won’t stay on longer for virus

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton won’t stay on after his contract ends in June, after considering it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic cases up by 11 as people socialise

Victoria’s COVID-19 case numbers have risen by 11, as residents are allowed limited home visits and to take part in activities such as golf.

AAP Newswire
National

SA borders to open based on other states

Premier Steven Marshall says South Australia will open its borders when other jurisdictions record no new cases or community transmission.

AAP Newswire