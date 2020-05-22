National

NSW government wants MP pay rise freeze

By AAP Newswire

The NSW government is reportedly seeking a freeze on pay rises for MPs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has battered the state's economy.

Government whip Adam Crouch has written to the Parliamentary Remuneration Tribunal asking for the freeze and noting coronavirus has "touched every aspect" of society, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

But should the tribunal recommend the increase, MPs will be told "by the premier, deputy premier and treasurer" to reject it, his letter says.

Meanwhile, Premier Gladys Berejiklian is trying to map out how to re-open the economy and boost jobs while maintaining a manageable number of COVID-19 cases.

Ms Berejiklian has already noted the government is working with industry groups on increasing patronage in restaurants and cafes in June and July from a current 10 people at a time.

This would align with the easing of regional travel restrictions across the state and the opening of museums, galleries and libraries from June 1.

The premier has also flagged plans to allow international students back into NSW, potentially through the hotel quarantine system in place for Australians returning home.

This would help support regional towns and universities relying on the sector for economic activity and employment.

Elsewhere, ex-NSW arts minister Don Harwin is reportedly seeking legal advice to appeal a fine he received for breaching COVID-19 health orders.

The fine was imposed for travelling back and forth between his Elizabeth Bay flat in Sydney's east and his Pearly Beach holiday home.

Mr Harwin in April resigned as minister after being docked $1000 by NSW Police for acting "in contravention of a current ministerial direction under the Public Health Act".

At the time, the Liberal MP argued he had relocated in mid-March before the health orders were made.

NSW on Thursday reported two new COVID-19 cases from more than 9700 tests.

Three people are in intensive care.

