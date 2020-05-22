National

Councils receive $1.8b package for roads

By AAP Newswire

Local councils will share in $1.8 billion for road upgrades and community projects to help communities battling the impact of coronavirus.

The federal government has brought forward $1.3 billion from its annual grant to local governments from next financial year.

A further $500 million has been injected into a new program for roads and other infrastructure upgrades.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the money would help councils accelerate priority projects to boost local jobs.

"These projects will cut travel times, make our communities safer and upgrade the facilities we all enjoy while also getting more people into jobs," he said on Friday.

"We know this is going to be vital support, particularly for councils that have faced the combined impacts of drought, bushfires and now COVID-19."

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack denied the program would be open to rorting like the government's infamous sporting grants scheme.

The new roads program will use the same criteria as an existing maintenance kitty.

"The Roads To Recovery funding is based on a formula on how long their roads are, their road network in each and every council area and also the shire population," Mr McCormack told the ABC.

