Fed govt clampdown on litigation funders

By AAP Newswire

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg - AAP

The federal government plans to impose new regulatory measures on litigation funders who stump up the cash to support class action lawsuits.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is expected to announce on Friday that litigation funders will be required to hold an Australian financial services licence, The Australian reports.

"Now more than ever we want Australian businesses staying in business and focused on keeping people in jobs rather than fending off class actions funded by unregulated and unaccountable parties," Mr Frydenberg told the news outlet.

"There is no reasonable basis for litigation funders to continue to be exempt from the same regulation that applies to the entities they seek to litigate against."

The government is responding to concerns by industry groups following a rise in class action cases in recent years.

Mr Frydenberg says such cases have "tripled" and he favoured regulating litigation funders "in a manner consistent with other financial services and products that seek to provide investment returns to consumers".

Class action lawsuits are often led by law firms pursuing cases on behalf of aggrieved consumers backed by monies provided by specialist litigation funders.

