More coronavirus measures ease in SA

By AAP Newswire

CORONAVIRUS BUSINESS CLOSURE ADELAIDE - AAP

Cafes and restaurants in South Australia can offer indoor dining again and alcohol is back on the menu as the state moves to lift more coronavirus restrictions.

From Friday, venues can seat 10 customers indoors for meals along with 10 outdoors.

The change has come earlier than expected and SA will also look to move to stage two ahead of schedule.

Over the next few days the government will release details on how more restrictions will be eased from June 5, with different rules to apply to various business sectors.

It's cleared the way for pubs to be allowed to welcome more patrons than the 20 originally planned.

Premier Steven Marshall says authorities are finalising the new measures which will give individual businesses a role in deciding how they proceed, taking into account the risks involved and their proposed mitigation strategies to keep COVID-19 at bay.

"We can't just have a one size fits all," the premier said.

The changes come after South Australia again reported no new virus infections on Thursday.

So far the state has had 439 confirmed cases but none are still considered active.

