Alleged Sydney wife killer to face court

A man accused of murdering his wife by stabbing her to death is due to face a Sydney court.

The 27-year-old victim was found with a knife wound at a Quakers Hill house on Wednesday evening. She died at the scene.

"(It) was so severe that she was deceased by the time the police attended," Superintendent Jennifer Scholz told reporters on Thursday.

Her husband, 31, was arrested and taken to Blacktown Hospital for treatment to lacerations on his hands before being returned to custody.

He was on Thursday charged with murder and is due to face Parramatta Local Court on Friday.

The couple had spoken to officers on April 24 at nearby Quakers Hill Police Station when the woman made a complaint.

The woman was fearing for her life and an apprehended domestic violence order was issued against her husband, police said.

