Libs meet candidates in virtual town hall

By AAP Newswire

Liberal Party faithful will gather in a virtual town hall on Friday to hear from two potential candidates for a federal by-election.

The seat of Eden-Monaro has been left vacant after the retirement of Labor MP Mike Kelly.

With the coronavirus putting an end to large indoor gatherings, Liberals from southern NSW meeting online will hear from two preselection candidates then cast their votes electronically between Friday and Saturday.

Former teacher, scientist and small business operator Dr Fiona Kotvojs, from Dignams Creek, narrowly lost to Mr Kelly at the 2019 election and is favoured to again win preselection.

She is battling defence department official Mark Schweikert from Bungendore, a former former Army Reserve officer and Queanbeyan-Palerang councillor.

Cr Schweikert will have to resign his public service role if he wins preselection in order to be eligible for election.

NSW Liberals state director Chris Stone says history is against his party as the last time a government won a seat from an opposition in a by-election was in 1920.

Labor has preselected former Bega mayor Kristy McBain, who has been on the campaign trail since earlier this month.

A date for the by-election has not been set, but is expected in late June or early July.

By-elections on average swing against the government of the day by just over three per cent.

