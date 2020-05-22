China barley barney breaks bipartisanship

One government backbencher has accused Labor MPs of being China's "ventriloquist dolls".

Another has urged thousands of people to back Australia "in the struggle against authoritarian regimes."

The diplomatic relationship with Australia's largest trading partner continues to be on ice and any bipartisan approach to reanimating it is floundering.

The iron ore industry - Australia's largest export - is next in line to take a hit after China slapped Australian barley with an 80 per cent tariff and banned meat imports from four abattoirs.

The changes are widely viewed as retaliation for Australia's push for an international investigation into the coronavirus.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham sought to play down the potential impact of new Chinese customs inspections on the iron ore industry, saying it could in fact speed up entry of Australian shipments.

But the Global Times - considered a media voice of the Chinese government - has warned Australian iron ore imports could be hurt by political tensions.

Labor frontbencher Joel Fitzgibbon warned ministers to repair the relationship, saying they shouldn't be demonising our largest trading partner when Australia's national interest and trading interest were the same thing.

"We were always going to have an inquiry so we didn't need to be out there in front, offending the Chinese," he told ABC TV.

"And if we hadn't done that, we might not be having some of the diplomatic relationship troubles we're having at the moment."

China ultimately backed a resolution for the inquiry brought by the European Union and co-sponsored by more than 100 countries including Australia.

But EU ambassador Michael Pulch says it was Australia who put the idea for an investigation on the table.

Veteran Liberal senator Eric Abetz said no one was seeking to demonise China.

"But world history teaches us time and time again you've got to stand up to bullies because if you don't at the beginning, by the time you do need to stand up to them, then the consequences are huge," he told AAP.

"We have Labor people willing to be basically apologists or ventriloquist dolls for the communist regime in China."

Fellow Liberal Andrew Hastie, who chairs parliament's national security committee, has attracted nearly 12,000 signatures to a petition "to safeguard Australia's sovereignty against authoritarian regimes like the Chinese Communist Party".