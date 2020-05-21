Tasmania in ‘good place’ with virus fight

Tasmania is in "a good place" in the fight against coronavirus but calls for an imminent reopening of the island's border don't make sense, the premier says.

Peter Gutwein hopes to make a decision on when to ease border restrictions in July, provided a positive trajectory is maintained.

But federal independent senator Jacqui Lambie has called for the state to consider reopening its border, believing hospitals have the capacity to handle an outbreak.

"I have indicated to Tasmanians that we will take a glide path out of this," Mr Gutwein said on Thursday.

"It sounds like some in our community are saying 'Well, you've got hospitals able to cope with much higher numbers of coronavirus, so open the borders and deal with more sick people'.

"To me that doesn't make sense. We will step ourselves through this gradually."

Of 226 recorded cases, just 14 remain active, including three in hospital, while 36 close contacts remain in quarantine.

"We are in a good place, but we need to get to a better place," Mr Gutwein said.

No new cases were confirmed on Thursday, for the sixth conseutive day, but the progressive lifting of restrictions depends on high levels of testing.

Tasmania moved to stage one of easing on Monday, allowing cafes and restaurants to reopen for up to ten people.

More than 380 people were tested on Wednesday, but Public Health Director Mark Veitch wants to see 500-1000 tests per day.

"If we don't maintain quite high testing levels we may lack enough information to move forward," he said.

"This isn't over, we're still in a risky phase."

Meanwhile, sweeping recommendations made after an investigation into a deadly coronavirus outbreak in the northwest will be in place by the end of August.

The cluster of cases in staff and patients at Burnie's North West Regional and its private counterpart forced the facilities to close last month.

A state health report, released three weeks ago, made 17 recommendations concerning infection control measures, personal protective equipment training and shifting from paper to digital rosters to better track staff.

Twelve of Tasmania's 13 virus deaths have been in the northwest, while about two-thirds of the state's overall cases have come from the region.