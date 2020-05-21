Twins’ fire deaths an accident: NSW cops

The deaths of twin girls in a regional NSW house fire have been labelled an accident as police douse social media speculation about the tragedy.

Firefighters pulled three-year-olds Aisha and Lailani Dubois from the burning house at Batlow in the state's Snowy Mountains on Monday but they died at the scene.

Their mother Tanyka Ford and six-year-old brother were outside the home when the blaze broke out.

While investigators keep an open mind, Superintendent Bob Noble on Thursday warned against "unhelpful" conjecture of foul play.

"I'm as comfortable as I can be that it's been a tragic accident ... that in many other instances probably wouldn't have resulted in such catastrophic outcomes," he told reporters in Wagga Wagga.

"But when things go really bad, this is as bad as they can get."

The Riverina Police Commander said arson investigators and detectives are treating the home's wood fireplace as a likely source of ignition.

"It appears the two young children may have accessed that fire ... that may have been how the fire started," he said.

"Kids are inquisitive, especially young children.

"You've got to remain very vigilant but you don't have eyes in the back of your head."

In an emotional tribute, the girls' bereaved mother described the unbearable pain of losing her "beautiful babies".

"I'm absolutely gutted and hate myself for not being able to help more," Ms Ford wrote on Facebook.

"I don't know how I will ever be able to comprehend how this could have happened.

"Please let this be a terrible mistake."

Ms Ford was interviewed again on Thursday, but it remains unclear how she came to be outside the rear of the house and unable to regain access as the fire spread.

"Some of that's a bit hazy as you can probably appreciate," Supt Noble said.

He urged keyboard warriors to lay off the grieving mother and family, with the broader Batlow community still enduring the effects of the state's devastating bushfires and COVID-19.

"She's bashing herself up anyway," Supt Noble said.

"She's probably going to second-guess herself for the rest of her life."