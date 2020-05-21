Seven years’ jail for Qld sex worker rape

A sex worker has told her rapist that his actions during "one single hour" in a Queensland brothel killed her - or at least the person she was.

But the woman, aged 34 when she was repeatedly raped, also told Daniel Thompson she forgives him, thanking him for sparing her the extra trauma of going through a trial.

Thompson, 41, paid $250 for a session with the woman in the Brisbane brothel on September 24, 2018.

While in a private room he grabbed her by the neck so she couldn't breathe.

He also pinned her down and raped her while she repeatedly told him to stop as he was hurting her.

The woman tried to get away, but wasn't able to reach a panic button in the room.

When she cried, Thompson told her to keep quiet, saying she must "give him a nice service".

The woman says that "one single hour" left her fearful, even of going to shops, and unable to sleep.

"Your choice that evening killed me, or at least what I was," she told Thompson during his sentencing in the Brisbane District Court on Thursday.

"Because of your actions I am now afraid all of the time," the woman said.

"I fear what people are capable of."

She thanked Thompson - who pleaded guilty to eight counts of rape and one count of common assault - for sparing her from testifying in court.

"Not having someone question and pick apart everything that I say, hoping to exploit some perceived weakness was a relief; I am thankful to you for that," she said.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren said Thompson's actions had been for his "own sexual gratification.

"You said to her you had even liked the part when she had said 'no' and she had been crying," she told Thompson during sentencing.

Born in Liberia, the father-of-four spent 12 years in a refugee camp, but his conviction will likely prevent him from staying permanently in Australia where he has lived since 2008.

Thompson was given a head sentence of seven years' jail.

He will be eligible for parole in June 2022.