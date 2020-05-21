Call for crackdown on online election ads

Internet platforms would have to publish a list of all political advertising they display under a proposed new rule for federal election campaigns.

Australian MPs attended a global meeting looking at election disinformation and "fake news" alongside other lawmakers in Dublin last year.

A report on the conference from the parliament's electoral matters committee said an idea from Canada should be considered for Australia.

"The committee recommends that the Australian government examine the feasibility and practicalities of enacting regulation similar to (Canada) ... which adds registry requirements for political advertisements on online platforms," the committee said in a report.

While Australia requires authorisations on all electoral material, including text messages and emails, it does not go as far as the Canadian model.

Since June 2019, online platforms operating in Canada have been compelled to publish a registry of all partisan and election advertising messages displayed on them.

As soon as the ad is published, it must go on the registry.

Platform operators face fines or even jail if they do not comply, but Canadian electoral authorities seek to deal with any breaches by agreement.

The system only covers Canadian platforms which meet the threshold of three million unique visitors in Canada a month.

The committee also called on the government to talk to countries in the region about similar reforms.

Committee chair James McGrath said while the digital revolution had connected people and ideas, there was a balance to be found between freedom of speech and protecting citizens and institutions from the "largely unregulated power of tech giants".

"The recommendations of this report are just the beginning of tackling the threat of foreign interference and disinformation," Senator McGrath said.

"Of course, freedom must always be the guiding principle in driving decisions."