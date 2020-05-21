SA premier defends new virus strategy

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall has defended the state's new plan to lift coronavirus restrictions as it moves away from a "one size fits all" approach.

Over the next few days the government will release details of how stage two will proceed from June 5, with different rules to apply to various business sectors.

It's cleared the way for pubs to be allowed to welcome more patrons than the 20 originally planned.

Mr Marshall says authorities are finalising the new measures which will give individual businesses a role in deciding how they proceed, taking into account the risks involved and their proposed mitigation strategies to keep COVID-19 at bay.

"We can't just have a one size fits all," the premier told reporters on Thursday.

"I appreciate that it's (the wait) is frustrating to people and it's much easier to put the restrictions in place than to take them off.

"But we are only a few weeks away from being in a very good place in South Australia."

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens, who is playing a major role in devising the new arrangements, acknowledged there were some apparent inconsistencies in the treatment of cafes, restaurants and pubs.

But he said the major consideration was the health of the community at large.

"A range of restrictions were put in place and the steps to release those are being done quite gradually so we can monitor the impact on the virus in our community," Mr Stevens said.

"While there are some inconsistencies, it's very difficult to capture everybody under the same set of rules."

As well as the introduction of stage two changes from June 5, the government has confirmed that cafes and restaurants will be allowed to seat 10 people indoors as well as 10 outdoors from Friday.

Those businesses will also be able to resume serving alcohol.