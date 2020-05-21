National

Man who freed whale calf escapes fine

By AAP Newswire

Whales off the Gold Coast. - AAP

The 'hero' in a tinny who freed a whale calf from shark nets on the Gold Coast has escaped a fine over the rescue.

The man, who asked not to be named, was facing fines of up to $26,900 for interfering with shark control nets when he freed the stricken animal on Tuesday morning, after officials took more than two hours to respond.

But Queensland Fisheries say the rescue was "reckless and completely unnecessary", and issued him with two formal warning notices for entering the exclusion zone around the shark nets off Burleigh Heads and interfering with them.

The Marine Animal Rescue Team (MART) was only minutes away when the man intervened, a fisheries spokesman said in a statement.

"To be clear - this incident could have had a tragic outcome."

"He put himself in serious danger, as well as potentially injuring the whale, and creating a situation where MART could have been at significant risk trying to rescue a trapped swimmer next to the thrashing whale."

