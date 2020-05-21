Voluntary euthanasia pushed back in Qld

Champions of voluntary euthanasia for terminally ill Queenslanders have been left dismayed by a state government decision to put laws on the backburner.

Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed her Labor government will not legalise voluntary assisted dying before the October election.

One terminally ill Queenslander takes their own life every four days and there's currently no option to help them die.

A sample bill similar to laws in Victoria and Western Australia was put forward in March by a parliamentary committee that spent a year gauging public opinion for voluntary euthanasia.

It found more than 80 per cent of the community was in favour.

The sample bill, drafted by Queensland University of Technology Professors Ben White and Lindy Wilmot, will now be referred to the state's Law Reform Commission.

Advocates feel let down by the delay to introduce a law to parliament.

"The aim of VAD laws is to give another option at the end of life to those with terminal illness causing intolerable suffering," David Muir, chair of the Clem Jones Trust, said in a statement.

"It is especially disappointing for them that action on law reform is now deferred to the next term of state parliament."

Mr Muir fears the timetable risks turning new laws into a political football at the next state election.

"The premier and LNP leader promised their MPs a conscience vote, but we have no idea if such guarantees will be repeated by whoever leads the government and opposition after October," he added.

It is now up to Queenslanders to make voluntary euthanasia a reality by backing candidates or MPs who will vote in favour of such a law in the next parliament, Mr Muir said.

Genuine faith-based opposition to a new law should be respected, Dying With Dignity Queensland president Jos Hall said, but opponents should not impose their views on others and deny access to people who are suffering.

"No VAD law gives an open-slather right to VAD -- they all contain strict criteria, safeguards, and protections including the right for those with personal objections not to participate," Ms Hall said.

The commission has been tasked to report back with a second draft by next March for the state government's final consideration.

"Voluntary assisted dying is a very complex and deeply personal issue, in which competing interests," the premier told parliament on Thursday.

"Views of Queenslanders and experts have to be carefully balanced, and the lives of our elderly and most vulnerable people protected.

"There are also number of operational issues to work through before we can implement any kind of voluntary assisted dying scheme in Queensland at this time."

Patients must be diagnosed with an advanced or progressively terminal, chronic or neurodegenerative condition that cannot be eased to be eligible under the sample bill.

They must also be Australian citizens or permanent residents in Queensland with the capacity to make decisions.

Those with a mental health illness should not be ruled out, so long as they can make decisions.