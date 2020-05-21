National

‘Rear window’ Victorians swamp police line

By AAP Newswire

Victoria Police deputy commissioner Shane Patton - AAP

Confined at home due to coronavirus, Victorians looked through their window and dobbed in their neighbours.

Calls to the Victorian police assistance line almost doubled after lockdown directives came in, Police Minister Lisa Neville said on Thursday.

They jumped from 61,000 in February to 102,000 in April, forcing police to bring in 18 Australian Defence Force staff to assist with demand that had pushed waiting times up to eight minutes.

"I don't think we understood what an important role it would play and how committed Victorians were to ensuring that people followed the advice," Minister Neville said.

This substantial partnership with the community, Ms Neville said, translated into 21,000 calls about mass gatherings, 5000 calls about businesses operating inappropriately and about 39,000 calls about self isolation breaches.

Since police started enforcing social distancing and self-isolation laws on March 23, more than 50,000 compliance checks have been done and more than 5000 fines issued.

This eagerness to make sure people were adhering to the guidelines showed people were doing the right thing and holding others to account, Deputy Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said.

"It's about saving lives, it's about stopping people being put at risk. So we absolutely welcome people ringing up police assistance line," he said.

The fact Victorians had to stay at home, Mr Patton said, also helped decrease crime.

The reduction in residential and commercial burglaries and robberies in April, among other crimes, marked the lowest daily average of offences of any month since June 2014.

