National

Public sector ‘sheltered’ during pandemic

By AAP Newswire

A street scene of pedestrians in Sydney's George Street. - AAP

1 of 1

Australian governments must quickly ease coronavirus lockdown measures to lessen the "exaggerated and unnecessary" pressure on the private sector, a conservative Australian think tank says.

New research by the Institute of Public Affairs found private sector workers suffered job losses at 4.5 times the rate of the public sector since the measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus were imposed in March.

In the past two months, jobs in the public sector decreased by 1.7 per cent, compared to a 7.7 per cent decrease the private sector.

This means job losses in the private sector were 4.5 times higher in the private sector.

"Over the past two months wages in the public sector have decreased by 2.6 per cent, compared to a 5.7 per cent decrease in the private sector," the IPA said.

"This means that wage decreases in the private sector were 2.2 times higher than wage decreases in the public sector."

Australian Bureau of Statistics data released last week showed a record 594,300 jobs were lost in April following social distancing measures imposed in late-March that led to widespread business closures.

IPA Director of Research Daniel Wild said the findings were "further evidence that there are two Australias".

"(There are) those who are sheltered from the negative impacts of the lockdown measures in the public sector and quasi-public institutions, and those exposed in the private, productive sectors of the economy," Mr Wild said in a statement on Thursday.

"Governments must focus on boosting jobs and wages in the private sector, which means easing the lockdown measures faster than currently planned, cutting red and green tape, and making it easier for small businesses to employ new staff.

"Economic recovery has commenced in the public sector, however, workers and businesses in the private sector continue to suffer as a result of exaggerated and unnecessary government lockdown measures."

But since early April, the public sector has begun to recover with the number of jobs increasing by 2.7 per cent compared with a 1.3 per cent decrease in the private sector.

And public sector wages have increased by 3.7 per cent but fallen by 2.2 per cent in the private sector.

Latest articles

News

Flu shots do not increase risk of COVID-19

A Shepparton doctor has dispelled any claim that a flu shot could heighten people’s risk of catching coronavirus as being completely false. Claims have recently been made on the Shepparton News Facebook page that flu shots increase your risk of...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Shepparton’s restaurants, pubs and cafes mixed about reopening in June

Shepparton’s restaurant, pub and café owners have mixed feelings about the Victorian Government’s plan to relax coronavirus restrictions and allow venues to open for up to 20 dine-in patrons from June 1. Ineka Rowe owns two cafes in...

Madi Chwasta
News

Volunteer delivers for the Dookie community

Dookie mother-of-two Leiticia Harmer has volunteered her time at Dookie Primary School, Dookie Town Hall Committee and the Dookie Cubs group for nearly two decades. However, her recent volunteer work — organising essential supplies to be...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic top cop won’t stay on longer for virus

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton won’t stay on after his contract ends in June, after considering it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic cases up by 11 as people socialise

Victoria’s COVID-19 case numbers have risen by 11, as residents are allowed limited home visits and to take part in activities such as golf.

AAP Newswire
National

SA borders to open based on other states

Premier Steven Marshall says South Australia will open its borders when other jurisdictions record no new cases or community transmission.

AAP Newswire