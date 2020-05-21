National

Pressure mounts to open Queensland borders

By AAP Newswire

AUSTRALIA CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 - AAP

1 of 1

Queensland will open its borders to no one.

Or at least not anyone from Victoria or New South Wales, where new cases of COVID-19 are still being confirmed.

That is the stance being taken by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who says she is putting the health of the people she leads first.

She is facing pressure from some Queenslanders, the Liberal National Party, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson and other states to remove a border block, and resume to pre-pandemic crossings.

However, it could be weeks or even months before that happens.

"The very, very earliest, and only if everything went absolutely perfectly, we might be able to think about opening up our border in July," Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young said on Wednesday.

"If the tourism industry wants a more realistic scenario they should be preparing for September."

Dr Young says she herself would like certainty over when the border will open, but cannot commit to any timeframe.

She said a September re-opening may not even be feasible if interstate cases are not brought under control.

Senator Hanson said she had engaged a pro bono constitutional lawyer to represent businesses affected by the border closure in a High Court challenge.

"It is unconstitutional for Premier Palaszczuk to close Queensland's border and her actions are causing me a great deal of concern for the economic viability of our state," Senator Hanson wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile travel restrictions within Queensland are slowly being eased, with trips of up to 150km from home now allowed.

The Liberal National Party says it is up to the premier to make the call on borders, but Annastacia Palaszczuk says her decisions are based on the advice she is getting from Dr Young.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton hairdresser retires after 57 years on the job

After 57 years in the business, Shepparton’s Graham Mitchell knows hairdressing is so much more than cutting and colouring hair. It’s about sharing life with locals — the tears, the triumphs and the truly terrific hairdos. Just ask his...

Charmayne Allison
News

Write a letter to become a part of Australia’s history

Would you like to be a part of Australia’s history? Greater Shepparton locals are being called on to capture this historic moment in time by writing a letter about their experience of the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative launched by Australi...

Morgan Dyer
News

Heavy rains hit region overnight

Downpours and thunderstorms moved through the Goulburn Valley region on Tuesday night. Shepparton received its highest amount of rainfall this month at 13.8 mm overnight on May 19, with barely any rainfall in the days preceding. In the 24 hours to...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic top cop won’t stay on longer for virus

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton won’t stay on after his contract ends in June, after considering it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic cases up by 11 as people socialise

Victoria’s COVID-19 case numbers have risen by 11, as residents are allowed limited home visits and to take part in activities such as golf.

AAP Newswire
National

SA borders to open based on other states

Premier Steven Marshall says South Australia will open its borders when other jurisdictions record no new cases or community transmission.

AAP Newswire