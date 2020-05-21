National

Trade minister talks shop on COVID impact

By AAP Newswire

SIMON BIRMINGHAM - AAP

Trade minister Simon Birmingham will address the Rural Press Club on the impact of COVID-19 for trade relations amid a stoush with China.

Mr Birmingham will speak at Thursday's online event into the effect of coronavirus on international demand, trade relations and how agriculture can best navigate during this period.

It comes just a day after Mr Birmingham challenged China to respond to unsourced reports it is drawing up a hit list of Australian exports.

Bloomberg reported Chinese officials were considering stricter checks on some Australian seafood, oats and fruit, and state media could encourage consumer boycotts.

"This is an unsourced claim for Chinese authorities to respond to," Senator Birmingham told AAP on Wednesday.

"Australia notes recent comments from Chinese spokespeople emphasising the mutual benefits that flow from our trading relationship.

"We share those sentiments and will continue to work with China to uphold the commitments we both made under CHAFTA (China-Australia Free Trade Agreement)."

Australia ignited a diplomatic row with China after calling for a global coronavirus inquiry.

China hit back with an 80 per cent tariff on Australian barley and suspended imports from four major abattoirs.

The World Health Assembly has adopted a resolution to establish an independent coronavirus inquiry with the support of 137 nations.

The inquiry resolution doesn't mention China, instead commits to an impartial, independent and comprehensive pandemic evaluation.

China described Australia's claims the assembly's resolution vindicated the government's stance as "nothing but a joke".

Senator Birmingham said the comments were "cheap politicking".

