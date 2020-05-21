NSW to open up to visitors across country

NSW residents will be able to travel to their favourite regional holiday spot from next month with Premier Gladys Berejiklian welcoming travellers to the state from across Australia.

Ms Berejiklian on Wednesday announced recreational regional travel will resume from June 1.

She said social distancing would still be required and urged people to plan ahead.

"NSW will welcome visitors from all across the country," she told reporters in Sydney.

"That's best for NSW and Australia. This is an opportunity for NSW no matter which way you look at it."

Ms Berejiklian said the easing of regional travel restrictions would boost jobs and the economy, and noted it was in Australia's best interest for interstate borders to re-open as well.

The premier wants to raise border bans on international students in an effort to save regional towns and universities relying on the sector for economic activity and employment, The Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

Ms Berejiklian has been working with all levels of government to develop a health checkpoint for international students rather than a fortnight in hotel quarantine -where some travellers are placed in upon arriving in Australia from overseas or by vessel from ports outside of NSW - it reported.

"International students are critical to our economy," Ms Berejiklian told The Daily Telegraph.

"Regional universities won't survive unless they can get some of their students back. We are contemplating how we can accelerate that."

Transport Minister Andrew Constance on Wednesday reiterated calls for Sydney commuters to avoid peak-hour travel as they start returning to on-site employment and full-time school from next week.

The minister told 2GB Radio the social distancing guidelines for public transport were not "hard and fast" public health orders.

Museums, galleries and libraries across NSW will also be allowed to reopen from June 1 with operators asked to ensure social distancing is followed and good hygiene practised.

People will be asked to leave their details when visiting so authorities can follow up if there is an infection at any cultural institution.

NSW on Wednesday reported four new cases from more than 7000 tests with three people in intensive care.

The new cases involve returned travellers who were placed in quarantine in hotels.

NSW had its 49th COVID-19 death on Tuesday when a 93-year-old female resident at Sydney's Newmarch House nursing home died.