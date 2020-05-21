Vic aged care resident awaits virus result

An elderly woman in a Victorian dementia ward is due to receive the results of a COVID-19 test, after the aged care centre went into lockdown.

HammondCare's Caulfield Village is expecting to get the results on Thursday for a woman in their care who has been tested three times.

The facility went into lockdown after the woman tested positive on Monday before a second swab came back negative on Tuesday.

She was then tested for a third time.

"She's doing really well, she is actually in good health," HammondCare chief executive Stephen Judd said on Wednesday.

More than 150 staff and residents have tested negative, Dr Judd said.

The total number of infections in Victoria hit 1580 with just 97 active on Wednesday.

There were eight new cases in Victoria.

None of the fresh cases were linked to the three Melbourne aged care homes put in lockdown after residents tested positive to COVID-19.

A resident from Villa Maria Aged Care Home in Bundoora went to hospital at the weekend with a fever, returning an inconclusive test result.

More tests were negative, but the nursing home remains in lockdown.

A resident at Lynden Aged Care at Camberwell was diagnosed with COVID-19 while being treated at a metropolitan hospital, prompting the facility to also shut its doors to visitors on Tuesday.