Would-be Vic terrorist to be sentenced

By AAP Newswire

Ali Khalif Shire Ali

The brother of the slain knife-wielding Bourke Street killer will be sentenced over his own plot for a New Year's Eve terror attack.

Ali Khalif Shire Ali admitted planning a terror attack in Melbourne that would have involved shooting civilians and taking hostages at Federation Square in 2017.

The 22-year-old renounced his allegiance to ISIS and apologised for his actions when he took to the stand at a pre-sentence hearing in November last year.

"I'm deeply sorry for what my actions were ... I was just an angry person," Ali told the Victorian Supreme Court last year.

He admitted his plan was to obtain a high-powered weapon to shoot people who were celebrating New Year's Eve at Federation Square.

Ali is the younger brother of 30-year-old Hassan Khalif Shire Ali, who fatally stabbed Pellegrini's Espresso Bar owner Sisto Malaspina in 2018.

The killer was shot at the scene by police and died in hospital.

The younger Ali has been in custody since November 2017, when police arrested him at a Werribee shopping strip.

