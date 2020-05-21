National

Man in Qld court over murder of parents

By AAP Newswire

Police officers at the scene of the double murder (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A 31-year-old man charged with killing his parents at their bed and breakfast is due to appear in a Queensland court after being extradited from NSW.

Christopher Puglia, 31, was arrested on Sunday over the alleged double murder of Frank and Loris Puglia, both 59, on Saturday at their Joyner home, north of Brisbane.

He was found by police in the Sydney suburb of Berowra some four hours after his parents' bodies were discovered.

Queensland Police allege Puglia killed his parents on Saturday evening before driving his father's white 2020 model RAV4 to Southport on the Gold Coast.

The vehicle remained there overnight before being driven into NSW on Sunday, it is alleged.

A relative discovered the bodies of Puglia's parents after going to the couple's home for a catch-up.

They died from blunt force trauma, with detectives refusing to speculate on the weapon used despite reports a sledgehammer was found at the scene.

Police do not believe anyone else was involved in the killings.

Puglia is due to face Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Thursday on two counts of domestic violence-related murder and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Meanwhile, police will establish a command post at Wright Reserve, Joyner on Saturday afternoon as they continue to appeal for anyone in the area between 3pm and 6.30pm on the day of the deaths to come forward.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton hairdresser retires after 57 years on the job

After 57 years in the business, Shepparton’s Graham Mitchell knows hairdressing is so much more than cutting and colouring hair. It’s about sharing life with locals — the tears, the triumphs and the truly terrific hairdos. Just ask his...

Charmayne Allison
News

Write a letter to become a part of Australia’s history

Would you like to be a part of Australia’s history? Greater Shepparton locals are being called on to capture this historic moment in time by writing a letter about their experience of the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative launched by Australi...

Morgan Dyer
News

Heavy rains hit region overnight

Downpours and thunderstorms moved through the Goulburn Valley region on Tuesday night. Shepparton received its highest amount of rainfall this month at 13.8 mm overnight on May 19, with barely any rainfall in the days preceding. In the 24 hours to...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic top cop won’t stay on longer for virus

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton won’t stay on after his contract ends in June, after considering it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic cases up by 11 as people socialise

Victoria’s COVID-19 case numbers have risen by 11, as residents are allowed limited home visits and to take part in activities such as golf.

AAP Newswire
National

SA borders to open based on other states

Premier Steven Marshall says South Australia will open its borders when other jurisdictions record no new cases or community transmission.

AAP Newswire