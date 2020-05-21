National

Technologies eyed for low emissions future

By AAP Newswire

A stock image of a wind farm - AAP

1 of 1

The federal government wants to know which technologies it should prioritise to help Australia shift to a cleaner economy.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor has on Thursday released a technology roadmap which is open to public consultation until June 21.

The roadmap is built on a survey of more than 140 technologies across various sectors, including hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, soil carbon sequestration and biofuels.

The government wants to know what challenges should be considered when prioritising technologies and which should be on its shortlist.

Mr Taylor is taking a "technology over taxes" approach to reducing emissions, with Australia eyeing a 26 to 28 per cent decline in emissions in 2030 compared with 2005 levels.

That goal is from the Paris target, which also includes a target of net zero emissions by 2050.

The federal government will focus on technologies where the nation is seen to have a competitive advantage.

"Australia will play its role on the global stage by partnering with other nations to accelerate technologies with high abatement potential," Mr Taylor said.

"Reducing emissions in a way that benefits the economy of these countries is the only way to broad agreement on a way forward.

"Real action on technology, not taxes, is the pathway to increasing global ambition."

Still in the works on the energy agenda is the country's first Low Emissions Technology Statement, which is being developed by Australia's chief scientist Alan Finkel.

The roadmap and Dr Finkel's statement will be the centrepiece of Australia's long-term emissions reduction plan, to be released before the next major UN climate conference.

A National Electric Vehicles Strategy and Bioenergy Roadmap have also been flagged.

The roadmap says trade deals built around technologies will be used.

The government's plan to use gas in the economic recovery from coronavirus has been lashed by environmentalists, who say it is emissions intensive in the long-term.

The Climate Council has joined the chorus of groups calling on the government to focus on climate change in the virus recovery.

"The potential for job creation in the renewables sector is substantial and can set up our economy for the 21st century," Climate Council chief Amanda McKenzie said.

The group says new gas projects will create huge investment losses, stranded assets and colossal environmental harm.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton hairdresser retires after 57 years on the job

After 57 years in the business, Shepparton’s Graham Mitchell knows hairdressing is so much more than cutting and colouring hair. It’s about sharing life with locals — the tears, the triumphs and the truly terrific hairdos. Just ask his...

Charmayne Allison
Shepparton

Shepparton’s restaurants, pubs and cafes mixed about reopening in June

Shepparton’s restaurant, pub and café owners have mixed feelings about the Victorian Government’s plan to relax coronavirus restrictions and allow venues to open for up to 20 dine-in patrons from June 1. Ineka Rowe owns two cafes in...

Madi Chwasta
News

Mooroopna CFA member takes out annual photo competition

They say a picture is worth a thousand words and for the winner of the annual CFA National Volunteer Week photo competition, this striking photograph is just that. Taken during the ferocious Balmattum Hill fire, which tore through the bushland...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic top cop won’t stay on longer for virus

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton won’t stay on after his contract ends in June, after considering it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic cases up by 11 as people socialise

Victoria’s COVID-19 case numbers have risen by 11, as residents are allowed limited home visits and to take part in activities such as golf.

AAP Newswire
National

SA borders to open based on other states

Premier Steven Marshall says South Australia will open its borders when other jurisdictions record no new cases or community transmission.

AAP Newswire