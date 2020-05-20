National

NT teenage boy in court on murder charge

By AAP Newswire

The Bagot Community in Darwin (file image) - AAP

The father of a 15-year-old Darwin boy charged with murder has told his son he loves him during a court appearance.

The youth, who cannot be legally named, faced court for the first time since being charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of another 15-year-old male in a Darwin indigenous community on Tuesday.

The boy died in hospital after he was found unconscious and bleeding about 3.20am on Tuesday following a violent incident at a house in the Bagot community.

The victim and the accused youth are believed to know each other.

The 15-year-old briefly appeared in a Darwin court via a video link from the Don Dale Youth Detention Centre on Wednesday.

When the matter was adjourned, the boy's father stood up and called out to his son that he would see him later and "love you".

The boy replied "love you".

He also said he did not want to be marked as an "at risk" detainee when judge Sue Oliver asked if he should be protected.

"I do not want to be at risk," the youth said, to which judge Oliver complied, saying "you seem to be okay with the way you are being managed there".

Judge Oliver adjourned the matter for six weeks for the next stage in the process, which is a preliminary examination mention.

However, prosecutor Perian Cardiff warned that police might not complete their brief of evidence by then due to having to wait for pathology and toxicology results.

The youth's lawyer, Beth While, did not apply for bail and he was remanded in detention to return to court via video link on July 1.

Items seized from the scene, including a possible weapon, are undergoing forensic analysis.

