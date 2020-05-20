National

Pavlou walks from UQ disciplinary hearing

By AAP Newswire

A student activist highly critical of the University of Queensland's ties to Beijing says he expects to be expelled from the institution after walking out on a disciplinary hearing he labelled a "kangaroo court".

Drew Pavlou on Wednesday faced a hearing at the university over 11 allegations of misconduct, detailed in a confidential 186-page document, reportedly linked to his on-campus activism supporting Hong Kong and criticising the Chinese Communist Party.

But the 20-year-old philosophy student left the meeting with his lawyer, Tony Morris QC, after about one hour, citing procedural unfairness.

"We thought the hearing was stacked against us and I won't respect their kangaroo court ," Mr Pavlou told AAP on Wednesday.

"So we walked out and we're now preparing for them to expel me and we're preparing to go to the Supreme Court of Queensland."

After leaving the hearing, Mr Pavlou said in a statement university administration had "learnt well from their masters in Beijing".

The University of Queensland Senate member also told AAP his expulsion would hinder the ability of Australian students to criticise either univeristy administrations or the Chinese government.

Mr Pavlou, who was involved in a scuffle with Chinese international students on campus in July 2019, also said the situation had taken a personal toll but he "wouldn't back down".

A university spokeswoman rejected claims the disciplinary hearing was a free speech issue and said the institution's policies were "not driven by politics".

"It is entirely reasonable and appropriate for the university to provide a safe environment for students and staff, both on campus and online, to protect their welfare and mental health," she said in a statement.

"Part of this is ensuring complaints are fairly considered through a standard, confidential disciplinary process, which is being followed in this case."

University of Sydney senior lecturer in modern Chinese history Dr David Brophy said while he found the tactics used by Mr Pavlou - whom he described as "provocative and polarising" - to be problematic, UQ should nevertheless drop its case against the student.

"He's been unnecessarily inflammatory towards students from mainland China who need to be engaged in respectful debate," Dr Brophy said.

"But (human rights in China) is the stuff of political debate, not university tribunals."

Senior lecturer in Chinese studies at Monash University, Dr Kevin Carrico, said Mr Pavlou had brought much-needed attention to pressing issues in the Australia-China relationship and that his activism had "clearly been an annoyance" to the University of Queensland.

"It is extremely important that China's arbitrary speech limits not be enforced in Australia, but this appears to be precisely what is happening," he told AAP on Wednesday.

The University of Queensland has faced media scrutiny for its relations with the Chinese government, which has co-funded four courses offered by the university

The institution is also home to one of Australia's many Confucius Institutes - Beijing-funded education centres some critics warn promote propaganda.

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Seymour races preview

Welcome back to another edition of Payney’s Punt with a preview of today’s races at Seymour. We have gone back to our roots (maiden races at country level) and we can’t wait to get stuck into what should be a great day at the Goulburn Valley-based...

Aydin Payne
Sport

WorkSafe Club Safety Fund opens up for country football clubs

Whether you are playing or cheering from the side of the ground, everybody deserves to feel safe at football matches. And although there may not be a chance for that to happen at the moment, AFL Victoria and WorkSafe Victoria have announced the Club...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Stanhope greyhound trainer gets shot at Sandown Cup

Stanhope’s Adele Powell has greyhound racing coursing in her veins. And she says her late father, George, “has a lot to answer for” — albeit tongue-in-cheek. “In the late 1960s, Dad bought a couple of puppies while I...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic top cop won’t stay on longer for virus

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton won’t stay on after his contract ends in June, after considering it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic cases up by 11 as people socialise

Victoria’s COVID-19 case numbers have risen by 11, as residents are allowed limited home visits and to take part in activities such as golf.

AAP Newswire
National

SA borders to open based on other states

Premier Steven Marshall says South Australia will open its borders when other jurisdictions record no new cases or community transmission.

AAP Newswire