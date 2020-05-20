Sydney cameraman lashes sex abuse sentence

An Emmy-nominated Sydney cameraman has launched a foul-mouthed tirade after being sentenced for a raft of child sex offences.

Nathan Matthew Tomlinson, 39, was in 2018 convicted of 22 charges including having sex with two underage girls and producing and possessing child abuse material.

In the Sydney District Court on Wednesday, Judge Penelope Wass jailed him for 13 years and six months with a non-parole period of eight years.

Tomlinson, who appeared via video link and spent most of the 90-minute hearing with his head in his hands, delivered an outburst as the judge left the courtroom.

"For all the media in the room, there will be an appeal," he said.

"We will win it. It's pretty straightforward. This is a pretty f***ed up case."

In her sentencing remarks, Judge Wass said Tomlinson had embarked on secretive relationships with two schoolgirls after first interacting with them at the ages of 13 and 14.

The Mascot resident groomed them over Facebook, took one of the girls on trips to the Gold Coast and the Blue Mountains, and arranged hotel rooms where they had sexual intercourse.

Tomlinson plied one of the teenagers with alcohol before having sex with her for the first time in the back seat of his blue Hummer. She was 13 at the time.

The father of two, who was aged between 32 and 34 at the time of the assaults, admitted having sex with the teenage girls but blamed them for lying about their ages.

Judge Wass noted Tomlinson experienced a "significant fall from grace" after he was arrested in 2016.

He had worked his way from being a news cameraman trainee to establishing his own business, culminating in an Emmy nomination in 2016 for outstanding aerial cinematography in the documentary Life on the Reef.

But the Western Australia-born and Tasmania-raised camera operator had "exploited" his fame, the judge said.

"The trappings of overseas and interstate travel, his accolades, fame, the use of the Hummer vehicle and tales of a much more exciting life were used to impress (his victims) to great effect," she said.

"From mid-2012, it was a reputation as a trusted, honest and upstanding member of the community that he simply did not deserve."

Tomlinson's sentencing was delayed while facing trial on other charges for which he'll be sentenced on June 19.

With time already served, Tomlinson will be eligible for release in 2024.