Biosecurity levy scrapped following delays

By AAP Newswire

A container ship at the Port of Melbourne - AAP

The Morrison government has dumped a troubled biosecurity levy slated to raise $325 million to protect Australian agriculture.

The sea freight tax has been plagued by delays since being announced in the 2018 federal budget.

The Agriculture Department says consultation showed the levy could not be implemented without damaging importers.

"A levy will not be progressed and this decision will not impact on the overall biosecurity budget," a statement issued on Wednesday says.

"Australia's biosecurity system will continue to be funded through existing arrangements."

The onshore biosecurity levy was expected to pump $325 million over three years into government coffers to strengthen biosecurity at Australia's borders.

The government backed the concept after Wendy Craik's 2017 review called for a $10-a-container shipping charge to plug funding holes in biosecurity.

Labor's agriculture spokesman Joel Fitzgibbon said coronavirus outbreaks from cruise ships showed the danger of inadequate biosecurity measures.

"Wendy Craik and her committee identified some very, very serious shortcomings in the biosecurity system, including the problem with cruise ships," he told AAP on Wednesday.

"If the government has decided it's all too hard, particularly in this COVID period, they need to provide reassurance that the same holes are going to be filled by some other means."

The levy missed start dates in July and September last year following backlash from the shipping industry.

An alternative scheme was due to be in place from January 2021 after further consultation, with importers to pick up the bill rather than shipping companies.

Shipping Australia chief executive Rod Nairn said scrapping the tax was the right decision.

"It is the same decision that Shipping Australia proposed in June 2018. It is the decision that we have argued for throughout this two-year process," he said.

Shipping Australia has argued biosecurity should be properly funded through tax revenue in the budget.

Invasive Species Council chief executive Andrew Cox said the government had given too much say to the industry that should be paying for biosecurity risks.

"It was just like putting the turkeys in charge of how they're going to be executed for Christmas," he told AAP.

He said the government had committed to maintaining existing biosecurity funding but there was no guarantee the money would match growing risks over time.

"We know there's massive pressures on the government's budget. We don't know whether biosecurity will be a priority," Mr Cox said.

The Agriculture Department said the economic shock of drought, bushfires and coronavirus influenced the decision.

The department said since 2012/13, the biosecurity budget has increased more than 40 per cent, or by almost $250 million, to about $850 million in 2019/20.

