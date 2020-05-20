National

Australia helping hamper hospital hackers

By AAP Newswire

Australia has joined an international fight against cyber criminals and state-based actors launching hacking attacks on hospitals across the world.

The foreign affairs department and cyber security centre are concerned hackers are attempting to exploit the coronavirus pandemic.

"Of particular concern are reports that malicious cyber actors are seeking to damage or impair the operation of hospitals, medical services and facilities, and crisis response organisations outside of Australia," they said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Australia and other countries at the United Nations have agreed to co-operate on cyber crime and not knowingly allow their territory to be used for "international wrongful acts".

"The Australian government calls on all countries to cease immediately any cyber activity - or support for such activity - inconsistent with these commitments," Australia's cyber affairs ambassador Tobias Feakin said.

"We also urge all countries to exercise increased vigilance and take all reasonable measures to ensure malicious cyber activity is not emanating from their territory."

Australia is assisting its regional neighbours to fortify their cyber defences during the virus crisis.

The cyber security centre has also published a technical advisory that outlines the most common tactics and techniques used by criminals and state-based actors to target Australian networks over the past 18 months.

"The tradecraft used by malicious adversaries ranges from the simple to the very sophisticated," the centre's boss Abigail Bradshaw said.

Earlier this month, the centre warned state-based hackers were actively targeting Australian health sector organisations and medical research facilities.

It urged the health industry to tighten cyber security controls, back up critical systems and databases, and educate their staff.

