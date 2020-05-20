National

Cyber attack suspect granted bail in Vic

By AAP Newswire

A man uses a laptop computer (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

An IT professional allegedly launched a cyber attack against a major Melbourne shopping centre and an internet service because he felt wronged.

Xi Hu allegedly used distributed-denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks against Chadstone Shopping Centre and Aussie Broadband in October and November 2019.

The 34-year-old launched the targeted attacks because of "perceived slights", crown prosecutor Kristie Churchill told the Supreme Court at a bail hearing on Thursday.

"He has demonstrated a willingness to act upon those (perceived slights)," the prosecutor said.

He allegedly attacked the Chadstone centre in November during the busy lead-up to Christmas, two weeks after the attack on the broadband provider.

Hu's lawyer argued he should be granted bail because he had no criminal history, there was an extensive delay in the case caused by the pandemic and his time on remand could be greater than a sentence.

"There is a risk he may reoffend, but my submission is it is far from an unacceptable risk in light of the current circumstances," barrister Belinda Franjic said.

If there were any similar offences while out on bail, Hu would be the first person police would investigate, she said.

The IT professional has spent the past six months in custody after he breached police bail for the cyber attack on the shopping centre.

There were also concerns his time on remand with court delays could exceed a sentence and there appeared to be no reason behind the attacks, Justice Rita Incerti said.

"There's no real explanation for your conduct or behaviour. That is something that causes me concern," Justice Incerti said.

"Someone did something to you that you didn't like ... as a result of that you've gone off and allegedly committed a further cyber attack."

Despite his breaches and concerns he could re-offend, Justice Incerti granted him bail.

But she warned him his offending was concerning and bail was being granted because of his lengthy time on remand and issues caused by the pandemic

"You've got knowledge and skills but you've not put them to good use," the justice said.

"Don't think I don't consider these allegations extremely serious even though they're rare."

She imposed conditions including restricting his internet use, prohibiting him from using anonymising services and surrendering his passport.

He was also banned from Chadstone Shopping Centre, the Glenn and the shopping centre at Box Hill.

Latest articles

AFL

Same day AFL travel doesn’t faze Saints

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten had no issues with travelling to interstate venues on game day when he was an AFL player and doesn’t expect it to hurt his team now.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Magpies’ Treloar injures calf at training

Collingwood midfielder Adam Treloar is in doubt to play in the Magpies’ round two AFL match after injuring his calf at training on Monday.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tom Mitchell to ease back into AFL games

After just one AFL game in 20 months, Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell admits it will be some time before he’s back to his dominant best for Hawthorn.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Vic top cop won’t stay on longer for virus

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton won’t stay on after his contract ends in June, after considering it because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic cases up by 11 as people socialise

Victoria’s COVID-19 case numbers have risen by 11, as residents are allowed limited home visits and to take part in activities such as golf.

AAP Newswire
National

SA borders to open based on other states

Premier Steven Marshall says South Australia will open its borders when other jurisdictions record no new cases or community transmission.

AAP Newswire