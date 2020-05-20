Cyber attack suspect granted bail in Vic

An IT professional allegedly launched a cyber attack against a major Melbourne shopping centre and an internet service because he felt wronged.

Xi Hu allegedly used distributed-denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks against Chadstone Shopping Centre and Aussie Broadband in October and November 2019.

The 34-year-old launched the targeted attacks because of "perceived slights", crown prosecutor Kristie Churchill told the Supreme Court at a bail hearing on Thursday.

"He has demonstrated a willingness to act upon those (perceived slights)," the prosecutor said.

He allegedly attacked the Chadstone centre in November during the busy lead-up to Christmas, two weeks after the attack on the broadband provider.

Hu's lawyer argued he should be granted bail because he had no criminal history, there was an extensive delay in the case caused by the pandemic and his time on remand could be greater than a sentence.

"There is a risk he may reoffend, but my submission is it is far from an unacceptable risk in light of the current circumstances," barrister Belinda Franjic said.

If there were any similar offences while out on bail, Hu would be the first person police would investigate, she said.

The IT professional has spent the past six months in custody after he breached police bail for the cyber attack on the shopping centre.

There were also concerns his time on remand with court delays could exceed a sentence and there appeared to be no reason behind the attacks, Justice Rita Incerti said.

"There's no real explanation for your conduct or behaviour. That is something that causes me concern," Justice Incerti said.

"Someone did something to you that you didn't like ... as a result of that you've gone off and allegedly committed a further cyber attack."

Despite his breaches and concerns he could re-offend, Justice Incerti granted him bail.

But she warned him his offending was concerning and bail was being granted because of his lengthy time on remand and issues caused by the pandemic

"You've got knowledge and skills but you've not put them to good use," the justice said.

"Don't think I don't consider these allegations extremely serious even though they're rare."

She imposed conditions including restricting his internet use, prohibiting him from using anonymising services and surrendering his passport.

He was also banned from Chadstone Shopping Centre, the Glenn and the shopping centre at Box Hill.